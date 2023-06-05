HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Stay very weather aware. Another round of strong to severe storms is approaching the valley.

We will start to see activity start around 2 p.m. and it is expected to last though most of the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire valley until 6:00 PM.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the valley under a Slight Risk for severe storms (scale 2 out of 5) to develop today. Areas include Edinburg, McAllen, Weslaco, Harlingen, Brownsville, and South Padre Island.

All storm hazards are possible. Primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Road flooding may also occur.

