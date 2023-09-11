HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dove Hunting season is arriving in Texas. The first part of the season begins Sept. and runs through Oct. 29

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department sets the daily bag limit at 15, with no more than two white-tipped doves.

Legal shooting times run from half an hour before sunrise to sunset.

“When you’re hunting, we ask that you have your hunter’s education if that’s something that you need, and make sure that your shotguns are plugged, and that you’re abiding by all the bag limits,” said Calvin Atkinson, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden.

All hunters should have a valid hunting license.

For dove hunting, officials say the license should have a Migratory Game Bird endorsement as well as a harvest information program certification.