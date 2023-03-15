CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager is accused of killing an alligator at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, authorities said.

Jesus Rios, 18, was arrested on charges of hunting alligator without landowner consent, according to Cameron County records.

On Sunday, a Game Warden was patrolling South Padre Island when they received a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Dispatch told them at a man reported that someone killed an alligator off of the Highway 106 bridge in Bayview and was skinning it at his residence, a probable cause affidavit from Texas Parks and Wildlife stated.

Authorities found Rios at a home on FM 803 in Los Fresnos.

“At the scene, a cooler with an alligator head, two alligator gar, fishing gear and a .22 caliber single shot rifle were found,” the affidavit stated.

According to the document, Rios told authorities he hooked the alligator and killed it on the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge with the rifle.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,000.