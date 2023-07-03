SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the 4th of July holiday, officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife are expecting more families across the Valley and beyond on the water.

Game Wardens are urging caution as they increase patrols and there are many precautions they want families to know before entering the water.

This Independence Day, you can find Valley Game Wardens loading up their boats to patrol the water as they ensure boaters are following the necessary precautions.

In doing so, officials will be conducting safety inspections, making sure boaters have permits as well as licenses and equipment.

“We’re looking for life jackets, sound producing devices, fire extinguishers and all the required safety equipment as well as the registration and just identifying everyone on board,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Colby Hensz said.

Hensz says increased patrols are needed for the 4th of July because they expect more action happening across the waters.

“We do enhance the enforcement on the holiday weekend and especially during the summer most people are on vacation they’re out here enjoying the water and we just want to ensure that they’re going to be as safe as possible,” Hensz said.

Hensz says they expect several boats, kayaks, shrimp boats and paddle boards and will also check in with passengers for their safety.

“I mean it makes me feel safe with everything going on in the world right now I’m happy there’s security and people here and I’m just having a good time,” Valley passenger Daniel Villarreal said.

Officials say they want families to have a good time but to do so in a smart way.

“I am very happy that the game wardens are out here, making sure that everyone’s safe and following the rules of the water this time of the year it gets really crazy with all the boaters out here and I’m just very grateful they’re out here making sure everyone is safe and following the rules,” boater Kass Cackley said.

Game Wardens say if you don’t have the proper equipment that counts as a misdemeanor and could lead to an expensive fine.