HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) recently visited the Mechatronics Technology program at Texas State Technical College.

The purpose of the automaker’s visit was to recruit and identify potential qualified employees for its facility based in San Antonio, said TSTC’s media release.

Students who had already completed a written assessment by the company were given a hands-on test in the areas of mechanical drives, motor controls/electrical wiring, pneumatics, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

“According to Toyota assessors, some students scored exceptionally well in all areas,” said Carlos Reyes, a TSTC Mechatronics Technology instructor. “Four students had perfect scores in PLCs.”

Albert Ramirez, a human resources staffing analyst for the company, said the quality of training TSTC students receive is among the best he has seen.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing is continuing the hiring process for a job as a skilled team member for four students in January at our company’s location in San Antonio,” he said. “Then we will proceed with the other nine students in March at the same location.”

Student Omar Cantu said the testing was specific to real-world situations.

“I applied my perspective to that scenario,” he said. “I enjoyed the mechanical drive because I had to put a motor and gearbox together to ensure it was operating correctly. The purpose was to troubleshoot a conveyor belt on the production line if an error were to occur.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians can earn around $63,260 a year. Onetonline.org projected there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

The Mechatronics Technology program is offered at the Harlingen campus. Students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree or a Basic Electromechanical Automation (PLC) occupational skills achievement award, said the college.