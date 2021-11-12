Toxic burn pits damage Valley Marine’s lungs

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – CBS4’s Veterans Voice special report highlighted the issues Rio Grande Valley servicemembers face daily. From mental health disparities, physical scars, toxic burn pits, and surviving sexual assault.

Mental health treatments have changed from conflicts in Vietnam and Afghanistan. Of the 19 million service members alive, more than 1.7 million have sought mental health services from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Navy veteran Jose Garza served on the USS Brule, USS Brinkley Bass, and USS Turner Joy from 1966-1968. Garza said his time in the armed services caused a lifetime of pain. “There was no such thing as helping Vietnam vets back then,” he tells CBS4.

Garza’s service-related Posttraumatic stress disorder went undiagnosed for years. Similar to many combat veterans who have psychiatric conditions and have yet to seek treatment.

Mental health conditions can be hiding from family and friends however the scars of the body aren’t as easy. CBS4 spoke with a veteran who is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and now relies on supplemental oxygen. Marine veteran Jose Villareal enlisted in the US Marines at 18 years old, a life-changing decision. “as a result of my service I suffer from respiratory issues due to the exposure to burn pits and the hazardous material, exposure from being in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Veterans who deployed after 1990 can join the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry to file a claim for compensation and benefits.