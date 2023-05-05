HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Visiting the ValleyCentral Studio Friday was the CASA of Cameron and Willacy Counties representative, Lacey Ambriz.

Lacy stopped by to talk about their annual Annual Totally Awesome 80s Party! that takes place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Kenmont Montessori Gym in Brownsville.

Also on hand was a special guest, none other than Forest the certified facility dog.

Forest works at CASA of Cameron and Willacy Counties and was acquired through an organization called Canine Companions. He is a certified as facility dog because he has the same training as a service dog. Forest knows 45 commands but is used in a professional work environment. He accompanies children when they go to the courthouses.

“The children love him, their demeanors completely change when he’s around them. Actually, a courthouse setting is very foreign to the children, they’re anxious, they’re nervous, but when he comes along they feel better,” said Ambriz.