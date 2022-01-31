RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) recently reported a record-breaking number of 35 donors in 2021 which is seven more than the previous year.

The news came after the United Network for Organ Sharing reported more than 40,000 organ transplants being given in 2021.

“I think we’ve all realized how important is for us as our last act of service to help others,” said Senior Communications Coordinator for TOSA, Edwina Garza.

Garza added she has seen an increasing number of Texans sign up for ‘Donate Life Texas’ which removes the burden of a patient’s family having to make the decision for them.

For La Joya ISD high school student, Shantel Garza and her mother, Alicia, they understand how tough of a decision it can be when you’ve just lost a loved one.

However, that decision made the difference between their family getting a second chance with Shantel or losing her.

“My husband and I were very saddened,” said Alicia. “The thought of losing her was devastating.”

Shantel was a newborn when she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. She was immediately put on the United States’ liver transplant waiting list.

After waiting nine months for a transplant, TOSA was able to find her a donor and grant her one.

“Our donor family gave her that second chance at life and because of that, their loved one became a hero,” added Alicia.

Nearly 17 years later, Shantel and Alicia are still thankful for the second chance they’ve been given.

Shantel is now finishing up her junior year where she takes cosmetology and nursing classes. She hopes with her nursing classes she can become a surgeon one day and “give others a second chance at life just like I got mine.”

Each waitlist varies on the transplant center a patient is being treated by, but for the Rio Grande Valley, DHR is the only transplant center with about 200 patients on the list, according to Edwina.

In Texas, there are about 10,000 patients on the waitlist. In the United States, that number tops out at 106,000 children and adults with most needing a kidney.

Edwina commented there is such a need for organ transplants that every 10 minutes, another person is being added to that waitlist. At least one person is dying every hour as well from not receiving a transplant.

“If we were on the waitlist, we would want someone to help us if we couldn’t get help from somebody,” she said.

Edwina also wants to remind everyone to think about the number of people one organ can impact. “It’s not just the recipient.” She went on to say “you’re impacting a family, co-workers, a church, an entire community.”

Organ donation isn’t the only way to save lives. Edwina said you can save up to 75 people by donating tissue.

To continue the education of donation and in hopes of breaking another record in 2022, TOSA has hired more staff in the RGV to inform hospital partners of organ donation.

TOSA has also contracted a transportation company to move staff to wherever they’re needed and ship blood to get tested which will allow TOSA to expedite their process.

As for educating the community, Edwina told ValleyCentral there is a large number of Rio Grande Valley residents who are not registered. Cameron County has the most adults registered at 50%. Hidalgo County follows with 42%. Starr and Willacy County have about 30%.

Shantel would like to thank everyone who registered to become a donor. She hopes her story will inspire more in the RGV to become donors as she knows of people who are currently waiting for their turn at a transplant.

To be a registered donor, Edwina said a donor’s health status or age does not factor in. Non-U.S. citizens can register as well.

To try and increase that number, Edwina encourages everyone who is interested in registering for organ donation to visit their website.

You can sign up to be a donor on TOSA’s website or through the IHealth app.