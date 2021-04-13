TOSA celebrates National Donate Life Month

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)- Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is hosting two virtual events to celebrate National Donate Life Month and provide donor education for the community.

TOSA is an agency that facilitates organ donation and recovery services for families in Central and South Texas.

National Donate Life Month, April, highlights critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors while also honoring those who have given the gift of life.

TOSA will have two events , a Webinar and Donor Remembrance Day Moment of Reflection.

The hour long Overview of Organ Donation webinar event will be held on Tuesday, April 20th at 10 a.m.

The webinar will feature a panel discussion with a clinical member of TOSA’s team as well as donation partners Miracles in Sight and United Tissue Resources.

To sign up for the webinar, click here.

Donor Remembrance Day Moment of Reflection will be held on Friday, Aril 30th at 6:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to visit the Facebook Page for a video presentation to remember their loved one’s legacy and life-saving gifts. Family and friends are asked to light a candle for their donor hero and share a photo of their lit candle in the comments.

For information on organ donation, community initiatives or to register online click here.