TOSA celebrates life with “The Giving Tree”

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the 7th year, the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) with the help of Ingram Park Mall and La Plaza Mall, will help local families honor their loved ones during the holidays with a virtual dedication for The Giving Tree.

TOSA partners with Donate Life Texas and South Texas Blood & Tissue on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. to watch the Giving Tree Dedication Ceremony. The ceremony will be streamed across our social media platforms at Texas Organ Sharing Alliance and Connect for Life.

Both trees will remain in the malls for the winter holidays.