HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the Rio Grande Valley’s four counties, election officials will be overseeing at least 120 races.

But with school districts and city races on ballots, not all these races have widespread interest. So which elections should be on the radar for all Texans and Valley residents Tuesday night? Such a list should definitely include the top federal and state races.

ValleyCentral put together this quick guide of the top races that will affect the Rio Grande Valley:

U.S. Representative for District 34

Two sitting members of Congress, who are vying for the Texas District 34th seat to represent the South Texas border region, have very different opinions on border security and how to prevent illegal migration. And this race is being watched throughout the state and nation as Democrats want to re-take this seat back. READ THE STORY

U.S. Representative for District 15

Two women — Monica De La Cruz and Michelle Vallejo — are vying to make political history in the hotly contested race for the 15th Congressional District on the South Texas border. One of them will be the first Hispanic woman to ever represent this part of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley in Congress. And the Republicans could make history twice by flipping this seat, which has been Democratic for over 150 years. READ THE STORY

U.S. Representative for District 28

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar wants to win a 10th term in Congress but he faces a heavily backed GOP political newcomer who says it’s time for new blood in Washington. The Republican National Committee has earmarked Cuellar’s 28th Congressional District as a seat they hope to turn red. His opponent is Cassy Garcia. READ THE STORY

Texas Governor

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O’Rourke reached for an upset in America’s biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S. READ THE STORY

Texas Lieutenant Governor

For the second time, voters will decide between candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Patrick has served as Lieutenant Governor for four years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by 5 points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote. READ THE STORY

Texas Attorney General

Democrat Rochelle Garza is challenging incumbent Republican Ken Paxton to represent Texas as attorney general. Leading up to the 2022 midterm election, some polls indicated this race could be one of Democrats’ best chances at winning a statewide office. READ THE STORY

Texas Railroad Commissioner

On Tuesday, Texans choose their next Railroad Commissioner — a role that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas. On the ballot are Luke Warford and Wayne Christian. READ THE STORY

Texas Comptroller

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Democrat Janet Dudding is challenging incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar in a race to be Texas’ next top accountant. Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. READ THE STORY