MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is trying to survive the heat in this week’s Food 4 Thought.

The best way to beat the heat is with a tasty treat — and nothing is cooler than a raspa from a clean kitchen.

That’s why we’re stopping at Sylvia’s Raspas located on 7609 Bus. 83 in Mission.

The raspa stand’s April 20 report is a solid zero, the best you can get! The Food Patrol showed up right as the owner opened for the day.

She hooked up the Food Patrol with a fresh picadilly with trechas.

Their outside menu shows a variety of flavors to choose from and a brand new Top Performer sticker.

That’s que rico!

Now it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol is taking the cold, sweet and sour treat from Sylvia’s Raspas on the road to La Curva Taqueria located on 4415 N. Conway in Palmhurst.

We want to know why the restaurant was washing dishes with laundry detergent instead of soap.

The proof shows on their April 21 Hidalgo County inspection report. The report shows 15 violation points for the soap; butter and cheese was thrown in the garbage after being left out at room temperature and using a box instead of a trash can.

The report also stated “everyone had expired food handlers certification,” meaning none of them should have been cooking.

The inspector even warned them, if they didn’t get cards, they’d have to close.

The manager on paper, and in person, Guillermo Fernandez, knew what was happening when we showed up to the restaurant.

The manager told us that the owner told him we had to leave.

Less than an hour after leaving, the owner sent us 11 pictures of the new food handlers’ certifications and permits.

The owner also called Food Patrol to say he’s cleaning up.

“Lo cubrimos, lo reemplazamos, hicimos ya todo lo que el nos dijo como deberia ser y ya estamos al corriente,” he said. [We covered and replaced it, we did everything he told us to, the way it’s supposed to be. We’re up to date.]

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM