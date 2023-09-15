MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission has a new initiative aimed at helping residents beautify their properties.

The city’s community toolshed program will provide residents free access to a wide range of tools, from lawnmowers to power washers, hand tools, and more.

City officials said to think of it as a tool library. Mission residents with a current library card, a valid driver’s license, and a water bill can fill out an application and “check out” the tool of their choice.

“It’s really to engage the community to beautiful their properties, also to give a resource for people who don’t have a lawnmower, don’t have a weedeater to bring their properties into compliance. To beautify their properties,” said City of Mission Health Director Steve Kotsatos.

Mission’s community toolshed will hold its grand opening on Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Speer Memorial Library.