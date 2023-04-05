HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An estimated $62.75 million is up for grabs in tonight’s largest Lotto Texas jackpot.

This jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in the world. It ranks behind the Powerball jackpot worth $170 million.

“Wednesday night will be another chance for Texas Lottery players to win two of the three largest jackpots in the world on the same night,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said. “The excitement for this growing Lotto Texas jackpot has helped generate strong sales for the game, which supports public education in Texas.”

Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $38.3 million, according to a release.

If there is no jackpot winner in tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday drawing will rise to an estimated $63.25 million.