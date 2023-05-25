An overturned 18-wheeler burns out of control near Rancho Viejo. By Mia Morales

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The toll road where a fatal 18-wheeler accident occurred will re-open for business Friday, officials say.

The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced Thursday the repairs on northbound ramp of State Highway 550 have been completed.

State Highway 550 closed on April 17 after a truck driver lost control and rolled over his tractor-trailer rig containing hazardous-flammable material, causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Francisco Guadalupe Salinas Casas, 47, a resident of Matamoros, died at the scene.

A portion of the crash site closed for roadway inspection and emergency maintenance repairs.

The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority gave a final acceptance to re-open the road after engineers and contractors inspected the roadway and prepared a layout design for the repairs.

State Highway 550 will open at approximately 9 a.m., Friday, May 26.