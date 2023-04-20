CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The toll road where Monday’s fatal 18-wheeler crash occurred will remain closed until further notice, according to Cameron County authorities.

Highway 550 will remain closed between Baker Lane and Interstate Highway 69E until officials ensure it is safe to drive on.

The Texas Department of Transportation is taking safety measures with the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority to oversee the tollway road where the crash happened.

“There are steps that obviously need to be taken. Environmental and then of course, in this case, assessing for any structural damage,” Ray Pedraza, public information officer for the TxDOT Pharr district said.

The CCRM is inspecting concrete, steel and surrounding structures of the toll road ahead of emergency repair work.

“They are actively inspecting the roadway and their surrounding structures to see if they were damaged by the intense heat from that fiery crash,” Pedraza said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the driver, Francisco Guadalupe Salinas Casas, was transporting hazardous-flammable material at an unsafe speed and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a concrete barrier and roll on its side.

According to TxDOT, speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes are the top three factors in work zone crashes.

In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, TxDOT launched its statewide “Be Safe. Drive Smart” work zone safety campaign to bring awareness on challenging driving conditions in Texas work zones.

“We just want to make sure that the roadway is safe for everyone to travel on,” Pedraza said. “In the meantime, we ask that everybody plan ahead and choose an alternate route.”