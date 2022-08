PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced a “Choices” program distribution today (August 24).

The social post said the event will go until 11:30 a.m. today or while supplies last for residents of Primera. This distribution is only for Primera residents.

The food bank added that if you are in need of emergency food assistance, please call the food bank at 956-682-8101 and select option 2 for a referral to a pantry close to you.

