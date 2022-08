BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition, and United Way of Southern Cameron County announced a Drive Thru Emergency Food Program.

The food bank’s social post said the event begins at 8 a.m. today (Aug. 26) and will go until supplies last.

The event is located at the Brownsville Events Center at 1 Events Center Blvd.

The food bank added there is a maximum of two families per car and to have car trunks empty to place supplies.