Tobacco Prevention Coalition promotes tobacco-free future with 5K run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Saturday the Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition of Cameron and Willacy County held its inaugural Stomp Out Tobacco 5K run to promote a tobacco-free future.

Runners departed from the Harlingen Sports Park in support of the coalition’s mission. Youth leader, Kevin Moreno, said they are trying to get the word out and educate the community about the dangers of tobacco consumption.

“Cancer is very prevalent here in the valley, like throat cancer, lung cancer, and those are very common, so we are just doing our best to get the word out,” said Moreno.

He said in Cameron County 13% of the population are tobacco users and in Willacy County, 19% use tobacco products.

Moreno added that although the numbers do not seem high, compared to the population, the numbers are concerning.

For more information on the coalition click here.