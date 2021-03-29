‘To-go alcohol’ helps restaurant owner stay afloat; Texas bill aims to make it permanent

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas House has passed a bill to would allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases, including beer, wine and mixed drinks.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott waived regulations to temporarily allow the pickup and delivery of alcoholic beverages from restaurants selling food.

A local business owner said, that waiver allowed his business to remain open.

Larry Delgado owns the Delgado collective — three McAllen restaurants, all of which were hit hard by the pandemic.

“What we thought was going to be a two-week closure to flatten the curve turned out to almost a whole summer of dining room closures, which was huge for us,” he said. “There was an impact of probably 80% of our sales almost immediately.”

That waiver has been extended indefinitely.

According to Delgado, when first implemented it accounted for more than half their sales.

“We have probably $15,000, $18,000 worth of liquor and wine inventory that was just sitting on our shelves with nowhere to go,” he said. “Being able to offer the full dining experience and adding wine and beer, and specifically cocktails, was huge for us.”

House Bill 1024 would permanently allow for the sale of sealed alcoholic beverages, which Delgado says would prove beneficial for them even once they fully bounce back.

“It’s been proven to be an effective way to help keep revenue streams open,” he said. “We’re able to do it safely. It’s very popular among Texans, amongst our customers.”

After a steady increase in customers over the holidays, he says the winter storm set them back but he remains hopeful for what’s ahead.

While allowed to operate at full capacity, Delgado is keeping his dining rooms to 75%.

The bill will now head over to the Texas Senate.