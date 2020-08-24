TMA says schools can exclude Vax Opt-Out students during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Medical Association (TMA) says that during an epidemic, schools can exclude students who choose to not get vaccinated.

TMA sent the response to the Texas Attorney General after Texas State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) chair of the House Committee on Corrections, asked whether state law and regulations would allow districts to exclude students who opted out of vaccinations.

The response comes as immunizations in Texas have dropped drastically.

The TMA says the reason Texas is seeing a severely low vaccination rate, because either they could not get to the doctor’s office, or their parents were too scared to take them.

TMA says students not up to date on their vaccinations can be kept off of schools during a pandemic, even if the pandemic is not one of the diseases routine vaccinations cover.

The association says if students are not vaccinated they are more susceptible to other diseases and that could lead to a loss of what is known as herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is when so many people either have had the disease, so they’re immune or they have the vaccination and they’re immune. So the few that can’t get vaccinated they still stay safe, because there are so many people that would not be getting it, but once you lose that and then you start seeing everybody getting sick who is not vaccinated,” says Dr. Diana L. Fite, MD, TMA President.

Doctor Fite adds there will even be a few who will suffer dire consequences and more individuals could be susceptible to COVID-19 because of a weakened immune system.

TMA also says students not vaccinated also pose a risk not only to other students but other family members when they go home.

Dr. Fite says people should not be scared to get vaccinated, as they have been around for a long time, are proven to work, don’t cause autism and are necessary at this time.