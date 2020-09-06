Tito’s Handmade Vodka matching donations for Food Bank RGV

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Food Bank RGV is announcing, that Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be matching all donations made to the Food Bank RGV.

From now until September 30th, Tito’s will be matching all donations made up to $10,000.

This means that any dollar donated will carry twice the impact that it normally does.

“During the month of September, every dollar that is donated up to $10,000 will be matched by our friends at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. So now your gift can go twice as far. One dollar, instead of five meals, equals ten meals. So you can double the impact,” said Stuart Haniff with the RGV Food Bank.

If you would like to donate, you can donate here.

