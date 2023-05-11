A group of migrants wait to board a bus in downtown Brownsville ahead of the expiration of Title 42 (Photo: Reyna Rodriguez / ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Title 42 is set to expire tonight, the ValleyCentral team is stationed at the border to provide live updates.

Title 42 was put in place in March 2020 by the Trump administration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health order, which expires 10:59 p.m. CT, restricted migrants from claiming asylum at the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated the Biden administration estimates 13,000 people will come across the border daily after Title 42 expires.

Thursday

11:40 a.m. (Brownsville): More migrants continue to arrive at the intersection of 14th and Washington Streets at the bus station in downtown Brownsville. Many of the migrants are waiting to reunite with family members who are still in the processing center. The majority of them seem to be Venezuelan. Members of Team Brownsville, a community volunteer organization, are nearby providing assistance by offering toiletries and snacks.

10:50 a.m. (McAllen): Several people, including some migrants, in front of the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen.

10:17 a.m. (Hidalgo): Border Patrol is seen at the McAllen/Hidalgo border. The Sullivan City Police Department reports that it is a slow day as of now.

(Border Patrol is seen at the McAllen/Hidalgo border. Photo: Frank McCaffrey / ValleyCentral)

9:58 a.m. (Hidalgo): Video from El Remate, a store near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, shows a normal flow of customers.

9:53 a.m. (Hidalgo): There are lane closures in Hidalgo, but according to Border Patrol, it is not due to immigration. ValleyCentral reporter Frank McCaffrey describes it as a normal day. The city of Roma is also not reporting any traffic.