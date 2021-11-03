‘Tis the Season: Holiday coffee drinks unveiled

Source: Dunkin’ Newsroom and Starbucks Stories and News

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Attention all coffee lovers, the holiday season is here as Starbucks and Dunkin debut their holiday menu.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ launched their holiday menu with new and returning seasonal beverages along with new bakery and snacking options.

Serving up holiday spirit Dunkin’ brings a “slew of new seasonal beverages and all-new snacks to make the season bright,” according to a press release from Dunkin’.

Coffee

Returning Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte : Back by popular demand, this latter is an ultimate holiday drink that features warm notes balanced with cool peppermint. The holiday speciality is then topped off with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder.

: Back by popular demand, this latter is an ultimate holiday drink that features warm notes balanced with cool peppermint. The holiday speciality is then topped off with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder. New Holiday Blend Coffee : Is a perfect blend of Colombian and Ethipioan coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet mp;asses and dried fruit.

: Is a perfect blend of Colombian and Ethipioan coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet mp;asses and dried fruit. New Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: Toasting the new season, Dunkin’ fans will experience a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnammon sugar.

Toasting the new season, Dunkin’ fans will experience a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnammon sugar. New White Mocha Hot Chocolate: In the form a traditional holiday classic this new beverage will include an induglent and creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate to sweeten the season.

Bakery and Snacks

Pancake Minis : As a perfect on the go snack the pancake minis by Dunkin’ will include six panckakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup.

: As a perfect on the go snack the pancake minis by Dunkin’ will include six panckakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffers: While its cool and breezy outside, Crossiant Stuffers are warm and stuffed crossiants withsvaroy chicen , bacon, and colby jack cheese, topped with everything seasoning.

While its cool and breezy outside, Crossiant Stuffers are warm and stuffed crossiants withsvaroy chicen , bacon, and colby jack cheese, topped with everything seasoning. Cranberry Orange Muffin: For a limited time, the cranberry orange muffin will joing the muffin menu on Dunkin’. This muffin is made with real cranberries and topped with sanding sugar.

Joining the holiday fun, Starbucks will launch its holiday menu Thursday, November 3.

Starbucks introduces the newest taste of the season along with cheerful treats.

Coffee

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: As a oh-so-delightfully merry treat, Starbucks adds a twist to their signature espresso. The espresso is paired with flavors of carmelized white chocolate combined with steamed milk and topeed with whipped cream and festive holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls.

As a oh-so-delightfully merry treat, Starbucks adds a twist to their signature espresso. The espresso is paired with flavors of carmelized white chocolate combined with steamed milk and topeed with whipped cream and festive holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls. Peppermint Mocha: Deja brew, the Peppermint Mocha returns to the Starbucks menu. Brightening the holidays with a signature espresso roast this blend combines steam milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

Deja brew, the Peppermint Mocha returns to the Starbucks menu. Brightening the holidays with a signature espresso roast this blend combines steam milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. New Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte: Kick off the holiday with this new non-dairy bevarage. This holiday drink is made with sugar cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Es[ressp, almondmilk, and to[[ed with red and green sprinkles.

Kick off the holiday with this new non-dairy bevarage. This holiday drink is made with sugar cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Es[ressp, almondmilk, and to[[ed with red and green sprinkles. Caramel Brulée Latte: This drink includes a signature espresso blended with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée bits.

This drink includes a signature espresso blended with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée bits. Chestnut Praline Latte: Made “espresso-ly” for coffee lovers, this lattee includes Starbucks signature espresso and velvety steamed milk, followed by carmelized shestnuts and spices. Finally topped off with a holiday finale of whipped cream adn specially spiced praline crumbs.

Made “espresso-ly” for coffee lovers, this lattee includes Starbucks signature espresso and velvety steamed milk, followed by carmelized shestnuts and spices. Finally topped off with a holiday finale of whipped cream adn specially spiced praline crumbs. Irish Cream Cold Brew: Created as a dreamy holiday drink, the Irish Cream Cold Brew is a swirl of Irish cream syrup, topped with a close of vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a hint of cocoa.

Cheerful Treats