CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County announces the annual Road to Recycling-Tire Disposal Event.

The event is set for Saturday, May 28 at 12 different locations throughout the county.

Drop-off sites and times:

Precinct 1 9091 N. Oklahoma Ave – Brownsville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Precinct 2 2100 Gregory Ave – Brownsville from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Precinct 3 26945 FM 510 – San Benito from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Precinct 4 26641 White Ranch Rd – La Feria from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Harlingen 4900 E. Harrison from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Port Isabel 217 W. Hickman – Port Isabel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Rio Hondo 1401 N. Reynolds St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Brownsville 9000 Ruben M. Torres Blvd and 1300 La Posada Dr. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of La Feria 717 W. 1st St. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Los Fresnos 500 E. HWY 100 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Primera 22893 Stuart Place Rd. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There is a limit of four tires per person, no oversized or tractor tires will be accepted. Proof of residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill is required.