SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tipton Ford is celebrating its 100th year in business by giving back to the community with a beach cleanup.

Sea Turtle Inc and the Bronco Wild Fund are joining with Tipton Ford to make a difference for sea turtles.

At 9 a.m. Saturday the organizations will join forces to keep South Padre Island trash free.

“The addition of Tipton Ford is so exciting for us,” said Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Sea Turtle Inc. “Tipton Ford has been a strong supporter and partner to Sea Turtle Inc and we are honored to be able to celebrate 100 years in business with them in such an important and meaningful way.”