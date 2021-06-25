Tips to keep your pets safe from the summer heat

🐾Want to see more cute pet photos? — Click here to learn about ValleyCentral’s Pet of the Week🐾

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Summer in Texas is known for its triple-digit heat, and it’s important to stay hydrated, but also to keep an eye out for our pets.

Palm Valley Animal Society’s Development Coordinator Julian Whitacre told KVEO that high temperatures can heat up pavements on sidewalks and hurt our furry companion’s paws.

Whitacre said that a good way to check if the sidewalk is too hot is by placing the back of your hand on the pavement for five to 10 seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pet’s paws.

If your pet does happen to be in distress because of the heat, it is important to gradually lower their body temperature. Do not place them into an ice bath or a tub of cold water because their bodies can go into shock.

A good way to gradually lower an animal’s temperature is by taking them indoors to an air-conditioned room and spray cool water on their paws periodically.

When taking our pets on walks it’s important to make sure they have enough shade and water, because animals could also have heat strokes.

PVAS asked the public to not leave pets in a hot vehicle, and if necessary, to leave them with the AC. If traveling with animals in truck beds, lay down a blanket or a mat to avoid burns.

It’s also important to know signs of dehydration which are extreme panting, white gums, excessive drooling — attempting to cool themselves down.