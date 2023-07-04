MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grilling is a must for a lot of people on the 4th of July, but doing so safely is extremely important even if you are a pro.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, July is the peak month for grilling fires, and about 19,000 people will end up in the emergency room due to fire-related injuries. There are some things you can do to help reduce your risk, like making sure your grill is clean and checking the gas lines for any leaks.

“It is very important that we maintain our grill a minimum of 10 feet away, 10 to 15 feet or any larger distance will be even better, but at least 10 feet away from any structure,” said Chief Juan Gloria, McAllen Fire Department. “That includes balconies or overhangs, roof patios. Don’t cook under any roof that is attached to your home.”

Anytime you grill, a fire can start in as little as 30 seconds, so immediate action is the best solution to put it out. If your grill does catch on fire, baking soda will help or a fire extinguisher. Never add water to a grease fire because it will only make it worse.

“Fire extinguishers are good to have an ABC fire extinguisher. There are some that are in specific label letter K and those are for Kitchen. Now, if you were to if you were able to get your hands on one of those, that’s even better. But at the very least, you know, if you can have a small, you know, ABC, you know, fire extinguisher that will be good,” said Chief Gloria.

Gloria reminds the public to always keep their grill at least 10 feet away from their house and anything flammable. Make sure you put the grill on a flat, level surface so it doesn’t tip over.