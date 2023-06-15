ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a parent, you do everything to ensure your child is safe, but sometimes they can wander off without you realizing.

According to the Center for the Missing, over 34,000 children went missing in Texas last year. Whether it is at a crowded location like a festival or a store, kids can take off at any second.

The Alton Police Department has its ‘take me home’ program, which helps reunite families faster.

“Anybody who would like to register someone who’s known to wander a child, maybe somebody with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and pretty much is getting detailed information about that person to our communication center, and it’s on file in case they are displaced, or they do wonder,” said Lt. Carlos Salinas of the Alton Police Department.

If the child or adult found can’t remember any information, social media is a helpful tool to spread the word and reunite them with their loved ones. If you have a family member that is known for wandering off, here are a few things that can help.

Making sure they are aware of their surroundings is very important.

Talk to your child about staying close to you at all times. If your child or family member is non-verbal, has autism, dementia, or a condition that could put them in danger when alone, it’s always good to make sure they have your information with them at all times.

“Just write down your information, your name, your phone number,” said Lt. Salinas. “If you know, your child wanders or let them know that I’m going to put this paper in your pocket. That way, they can know how to show it and present it to an adult in case they find themselves lost.”

You can also write your information on the tag on their clothes, give them a keychain with an AirTag or help them memorize your name and number.

Even just a first and last name can help police find your information faster.