HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jessica Molina from the Brownsville Wellness Coalition demonstrated making a 20-minute meal.

Some tips to remember when doing a 20-minute meal idea is to cut, season, and remove from the freezer in advance.

Try to involve an extra set of hands such as family members or friends. Consider cooking once and eating twice. Leftovers don’t need to taste exactly the same as the meal you originally made.

Consider adding some dressing, salsa, or citrus juice on top.

Finally, Molina says it’s really important to remember that a household of one person is just as important as a larger household, so take time to cook nutritious meals.