HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show is returning in full this year, and with it, a tradition dating back to the mid 20th century. The Tip of Texas Trail Riders (TTTR) are wrapping up their annual ride to the livestock show Friday.

The group has been riding from Port Isabel to the RGVLS every year for over 60 years.

TTTR was founded in “1960 on a bet from who could get to the Mercedes livestock show in a reasonable amount of time,” explained Alfonzo Garcia, the Chairman of the board of directors for TTTR. “Back then they did it in two days. Now, 62 years later, we’re doing it in five days.”

COVID caused them to do a shortened, two day ride in 2021. But now, TTTR is back to doing what they love.

“Trying to keep the Cowboy tradition alive. Its a dying breed, so that’s mainly the purpose of this club. Cowboy tradition, pass it on to the younger kids,” Garcia said.

TTTR also gives scholarships to two seniors a year and sponsor other charitable events. Garcia said they hope to spread the joy of cowboy culture, make lasting connections, and grow as a community.

And those connections last a generation.

“This is probably my 25th year on the ride,” said Ceci Garcia, the president of the club. “I look forward to it yearly and it’s a family tradition.”

Parents, grandparents, and young kids come together on the rides.

“Everybody that gathers together becomes family,” said Samantha Esparza, a member of TTTR. “Every year is a tradition, and it’s been handed down to my kids as well.”

Even if you don’t have a horse, the trail riders have some to spare and everyone is welcome.