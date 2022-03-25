BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department worked at a local restaurant for tips that will support The Special Olympics Texas.

On Thursday, Brownsville PD officers participated in the Tip-A-Cop event in support of the Special Olympics Texas.

The event took place at the Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville, located at 3385 Boca Chica Boulevard.

Donations from the event will be used to assist athletes on their journey to success, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD thanked the community for making donations.