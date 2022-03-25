BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department worked at a local restaurant for tips that will support The Special Olympics Texas.
On Thursday, Brownsville PD officers participated in the Tip-A-Cop event in support of the Special Olympics Texas.
The event took place at the Chick-Fil-A in Brownsville, located at 3385 Boca Chica Boulevard.
Donations from the event will be used to assist athletes on their journey to success, according to Brownsville PD.
Brownsville PD thanked the community for making donations.
The city of Brownsville is truly blessed to have an amazing community that is willing to help out and give with their hearts. Brownsville Police is extremely grateful and again wants to thank everyone for their time and donations for allowing us to continue to support The Special Olympics and make dreams and goals come true.The Brownsville Police Department