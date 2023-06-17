BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tino Villarreal is the new Brownsville Commissioner at-large “A”.

Results for the runoff race show Villarreal received 3,227 votes, 55.42% of the ballots cast.

Ruvalcaba trailed with 44.58% of the ballots cast or 2,596 votes.

“Making Brownsville a better place through quality of life, economic development and smart decisions. My background as an educator, small business owner and administrator provides me with a unique perspective on issues that affect us all,” Villarreal said in his campaign website.

Early voting for the runoff garnered 4321 votes cast in Brownsville.