Timing on wintry precipitation in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The winter storm threat is increasing for the Rio Grande Valley, and here is a look at the timing we can expect to see hazardous conditions:

5-6 pm –

Showers are expected to increase for the the RGV with temperatures remaining in the middle 30s.

6-7 pm –

As a surge of colder air will move into south Texas, temperatures in the upper valley, which includes northern Starr County will begin to drop below freezing.

Rain already falling will begin to switch over into a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet for our western areas and bridges and overpasses will become hazardous.

8-10 PM – Temperatures are expected to fall to the freezing mark or below for Hildago and Willacy counties and bridges and overpasses will begin to become hazardous.

Rain will begin to switch over to a wintry mix of rain/freezing rain from Weslaco, Pharr/McAllen, Edinburg to northern Willacy county including Raymondville.

10-11 pm – Rain already falling across the Rio Grande Valley will have completely switched over to freezing rain/ice and all bridges and overpasses from South Padre Island to Rio Grande City will become slippery and hazardous to drive on.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing from Brownsville/Port Mansfield line to Rio Grande City/San Isidro. Freezing Rain/Rain mix will continue through 2 a.m.

1-3 am – Rain will end for much of the area with ice remaining on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks with temperatures continuing to fall into the 20s with breezy northerly winds gusting from 25-30 mph.

During this time, wind chills or feel like temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for several hours through the noon hour Monday morning.