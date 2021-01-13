WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The state of Texas is expected to receive an allocation of vaccine doses to give to vaccine providers in the state each week. This includes pharmacies and clinics and long-term care facilities.

Below is a timeline of how many doses have been allocated since the start of vaccine distribution in the Rio Grande Valley.

Jan.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County health officials and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, will be hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14., 2021

La Joya: The La Joya ISD clinic will be held at the Juarez Lincoln High School, at 7801 West Mile 7 Road in Mission on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021

Moderna vaccines on a first come, first served basis to eligible persons.

Hidalgo County health officials & @PSJAISD hosting community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wed 1/13 & Thu 1/14 at PSJA Early College High School (Bears). Moderna vaccines on a first come, first served basis to eligible persons. See press release for eligibility & what docs to bring. pic.twitter.com/uYscM0lUpn — Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) January 12, 2021

Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg. DHR Health scheduled a mass vaccination clinic for eligible individuals in the Rio Grande Valley Jan 12. 2021. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

La Joya. La Joya ISD Public Information Center, Jan. 6 . COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

Mercedes. Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes, on Jan.5. COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

Dec.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible in the first two phases of distribution. (Registration temporarily closed) (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

Cameron County

Brownsville. Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park. County officials said the Moderna vaccine will be given to 2,350 people at each location, those who are age 65 or older and individuals age 18 or older with underlying health conditions.

Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos Fire Department, Jan. 13. COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

Harlingen. Casa del Sol. Jan.8 COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

RESOURCES

DHS requirements for COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Providers

Cameron County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Consent Forms

Hidalgo County COVID-19 vaccine information page

Hidalgo County COVID-19 provider map

COVID-19 Vaccine information

