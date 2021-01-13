WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The state of Texas is expected to receive an allocation of vaccine doses to give to vaccine providers in the state each week. This includes pharmacies and clinics and long-term care facilities.
Below is a timeline of how many doses have been allocated since the start of vaccine distribution in the Rio Grande Valley.
Jan.
Hidalgo County
- Hidalgo County health officials and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, will be hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14., 2021
- La Joya: The La Joya ISD clinic will be held at the Juarez Lincoln High School, at 7801 West Mile 7 Road in Mission on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021
Moderna vaccines on a first come, first served basis to eligible persons.
- Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg. DHR Health scheduled a mass vaccination clinic for eligible individuals in the Rio Grande Valley Jan 12. 2021. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
- La Joya. La Joya ISD Public Information Center, Jan. 6 . COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
- Mercedes. Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes, on Jan.5. COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
Dec.
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible in the first two phases of distribution. (Registration temporarily closed) (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
Cameron County
Brownsville. Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park. County officials said the Moderna vaccine will be given to 2,350 people at each location, those who are age 65 or older and individuals age 18 or older with underlying health conditions.
- Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos Fire Department, Jan. 13. COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
- Harlingen. Casa del Sol. Jan.8 COVID-19 community vaccine clinic aimed at healthcare workers, those working in long-term care facilities and those ages 65 and older. (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)
