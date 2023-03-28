BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for assaulting another driver in the middle of traffic, police say.

The assault, captured on a TikTok video, shows a man in a blue shirt attacking another person in broad daylight.

Courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department

The road rage happened on W. Alton Gloor Blvd., police say.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.