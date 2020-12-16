TikTok ‘hot cocoa bomb’ trend making a splash in the RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The weather has been just right lately for the latest TikTok trend. Hot cocoa bombs have burst in popularity, literally and figuratively.

The chocolate spheres filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows started making rounds on TicTok as early as July and have since grown in popularity.

Local dessert makers in the Rio Grande Valley have shifted operations to keep up with the demand.

Corie Ramirez, owner of Sweet Notes Cookie Company in Brownsville, says she found inspiration early on in Facebook groups dedicated to sharing ideas for the cocoa bombs. She says the group currently has over 50,000 followers.

“It’s fun to be able to network with people from all over the world and learn more about them, but they’re absolutely, incredibly popular,” Ramirez said.

Sweet Notes Cookie Company Cocoa Bombs

Sweet Notes Cookie Company Cocoa Bombs

Sweet Notes Cookie Company Cocoa Bombs filling

Sweet Notes Cookie Company Cocoa Bombs Conchas

Ramirez’s business started as a cookie shop two years ago, after she retired from working at a nonprofit. She says these days, more than 50% of her sales are for hot cocoa bombs.

“People are really requesting these left and right,” she said.

One of the cocoa bombs she is excited to offer are her ‘Conchas,’ filled with Mexican hot chocolate.

With the explosion in popularity, bakeries and dessert shops have had to find something to make them stand out from the rest.

Valeria Palomo is a co-owner of Sweet Couture, a dessert shop specializing in gift boxes based in Rancho Viejo, uses a special printer to create edible stickers for her bombs, and she says that helps her bombs stand out.

She says they’ve been ‘bombarded’ with orders for the cocoa bombs as well.

“We started the chocolate bombs back in October. Back on Halloween is when we first introduced our chocolate bombs to our Facebook page, and it just took off from there. We did it in Thanksgiving and now Christmas, and in between [our customers] have given us different themes, birthday, Bad Bunny, anything you can think of,” said Palomo. Lately, she says her Grinch and ornament bombs have been popular.

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Sweet Couture cocoa bombs

Corie Ramirez can be contacted through her Facebook page.

Valeria Palomo can be contacted through her Facebook page.