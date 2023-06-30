HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — What began as a celebration for Grimace’s birthday slowly turned into a “disturbing” TikTok Grimace milkshake trend that has now caught McDonald’s attention.

TikTok users across the nation have been posting videos with the #grimaceshake of them trying the McDonald’s Grimace Birthday shake. The trend consists of people drinking the shake normally then in horror style it cuts to teens on the floor, shaking and spitting out the purple shake.

The hashtag has more than one billion views.

McDonald’s responded to the popular “obsurd” trend through a social media post on Instagram with the caption, “mee pretending i don’t see the grimace shake trendd.”

(Source: McDonald’s Twitter page)

Not only did it catch McDonald’s eye but also other popular brands such as Scrub Daddy, RITZ Crackers, Minute Maid and TGIFridays.

Fans commented on McDonald’s post wishing Grimace a happy birthday and also asking what flavor the famous purple shake is.

According to McDonald’s Instagram, the shake consists of vanilla soft-serve ice cream blended with Grimace shake syrup and finished with whipped light cream.

Some fans speculate this trend may become the next horror documentary.