BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville ISD tickets for the 5A Division 1 Semi-Final Championship Game sold out after going on sale Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

According to the box office, the tickets sold out only after an hour and a half.

Smithson Valley will take on the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers on Friday, Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.