Thrift stores prepare for reopening amid pandemic

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Thrift stores have reopened and are taking safety measures to keep customers satisfied and safe.

According to Thrift City store Manager Patty Nancianceno, 5,000 pieces of clothing are processed each day.

Customer Ethan McComsey says he enjoys thrifting because the prices are great.

“It’s really cheap and you get really good clothes for really cheap compared to somewhere like Walmart or Target,” said McComsey.

Nancianceno shares that Thrift City has sanitation stations as soon as customers walk in the door.

Shopping carts, door handles, table counters, credit card machines, dressing rooms and doors are properly sanitized throughout the day.

This has made it challenging for Thrift City workers but they express that it is their priority to keep everyone safe.

Customers like Irene Villarreal share that thrifting has always had a special place in her heart.

Now more than ever she feels that it is much needed since she wants to distract herself from being home all day.

“You can find fashion and free [of] stress here,” she said.

For Villarreal, second-hand clothing is not an issue. She admires the beauty of it and expresses she is a smart shopper.

“Just go to your house, wash it with sea salt, ready, better than the mall,” said Villarreal.

For further information about Thrift City visit their website.