Three wanted in theft of motor vehicle, say Brownsville Police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of three people wanted in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said they are looking for Bridgette Guerrero, 31, David Rodriguez, 36, and Alisha Hull, 31.

All three subjects are wanted in relation to a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Oct. 3 at the 500 block of Galveston Road.

Authorities said they have warrants for all three individuals.

Brownsville Police ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of the three subjects, contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided could lead to a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.