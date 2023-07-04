HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a rollover crash on the expressway, authorities say.

The rollover accident happened Tuesday evening in Harlingen at an expressway exit near Massachusetts Street.

According to Larry Moore, public information officer for the Harlingen Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Moore added the one person who was transported sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway of the accident site is open.