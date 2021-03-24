COVID INFO COVID INFO

Three undocumented immigrants found in water drain at Rio Grande City Walmart

by: Nathaniel Puente

Law Enforcement detain undocumented immigrants found in Walmart storm drain (source: Rio Grande City)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Law enforcement detained three undocumented immigrants at a water drain at the Rio Grande City Walmart.

According to officials, the individuals were seen between around 7 p.m. in the storm drain at the Walmart.

Authorities issued a search and rescue operation for the people.

Two men and one woman were taken out of the drain by authorities.

Border Patrol agents, the Rio Grande City Fire Department, and the Rio Grande City Police Department assisted with operation.

Once taken from the storm drain, the individuals were taken into custody by Border Patrol.

The identity of the individuals is not known at this time.

