Three tropical waves; as hurricane season ramps up

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — If two storms weren’t enough, we now have three tropical waves in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Each is forecasted to gain in intensity over the coming days.

Invest 97L, the nearest to the United States, is located in the central Caribbean Sea, south of Hispaniola. This wave of low pressure is expected to become a tropical depression over the coming days. The immediate threats from this storm are the Yucatan Peninsula and Honduras. The models have widespread on what comes next with Invest 97L, taking the storm from Veracruz to the Florida Panhandle. This wave has the highest potential of the three for impacts to the Rio Grande Valley down the road. This scenario is not likely right now but needs to be watched just in case. Chance of development 80% over the next 5 days.

Invest 98L, now Tropical Depression 13 as of 10 PM CT, is the most well organized of the three storms and will likely be the first to be named. That name would be Laura. The tropical wave is located 850 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is possible Invest 98L is upgraded to a tropical depression status later this evening. The National Hurricane Center anticipates tropical storm watches going into effect for the northern Leeward Island shortly thereafter. Unlike Invest 97L, models are more locked into a track over the islands of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba or just north of the islands through the Florida Straight. Models then take the storm into the Gulf with possibly of eyes on US landfall down the road. Chance of development 90% over the next 5 days.

Lastly, Invest 99L is the latest tropical wave to come off of Africa. Right now, just a disorganized cluster of shower and thunderstorms. As the wave moves eastward, the wave is expected to develop. This wave will have to make it across the Atlantic to be a threat to the United States. Chance of development 40% over the next 5 days.

The depending on way things happens over the next several days, we could see our next three named storms. Those names would be Laura, Marco, and Nana.