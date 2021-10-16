Three teens arrested in connection to robbery of Vape City Smoke Shop

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has arrested three teens and one adult for aggravated robbery from a Mission smoke shop.

On Friday, at approximately 1:45 p.m. three individuals were seen on surveillance footage robbing the Vape City Smoke Shop located on 219 E. Expressway 83.

The three individuals walked into the vape shop armed with handguns, threatened the clerk, and tied him up.

The theft suspects took all the money from the cash register and some products from the store shelves, according to Mission PD.

Saturday morning, police arrested three teens and one adult in connection to the robbery.

Police say they suspect this group may be involved in multiple robberies of other smoke shops.