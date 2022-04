RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police is investigating a drive-by shooting.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the incident happened on Sunday night in the Los Trevinos area.

Police said they have three suspects in custody but currently no one has been charged. This case is still under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information involving this case can contact the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers tip line at (956) 487-8477.