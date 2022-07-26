HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department has arrested three suspects in an aggravated kidnapping and is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information on the whereabouts of the victim.

Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 17, Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, 43, and Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 41, were taken into custody by Brownsville police for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, according to a press release.

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m. the victim, identified as Leslie Quiroga, 20, was approached by the suspects in a gray minivan and small pickup at the intersection of E. Washington and E. 8th Street.

Through the downtown video surveillance system, the suspects were observed punching Quiroga and attempting to pull her into the van.

Quiroga fought off the suspects and hid in an alley, but they were able to locate her and continued to assault her. The suspects then placed her in the minivan and fled the location.

Police were able to use the vehicle’s license plate to find the suspects’ home. Both vehicles and the suspects were at the location. The suspects were taken in for custody for questioning and admitted to assaulting Quiroga.

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information on Quiroga’s whereabouts. Quiroga is four feet tall, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

You can contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

Suspects [Source: Brownsville PD]

The suspects’ charges are as follows:

Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez

Aggravated Kidnapping: $40,000 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: $25,000 Bond

Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez

Aggravated Kidnapping: $55,000 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: $30,000 Bond

Marco Antonio Gonzalez