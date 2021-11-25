Three suspects arrested for theft at outlet mall, say Mercedes police

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department arrested three individuals in connection to a theft that took place at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets on Wednesday.

According to a release, two men and one woman took part in the incident.

Police responded to the outlet mall and were able to quickly locate the suspects, after being provided with a vehicle description.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 39-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

Police say the suspects took merchandise from several department stores.

All three individuals have been transported to the Weslaco Police Department jail and will be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Mercedes Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 565-3102.