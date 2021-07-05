Three steps to help lost pets find their way back home

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Palm Valley Animal Society shared three tips for the public to help lost pets find their way home.

The reclaim rate of lost pets at most shelters is only 17 percent, according to PVAS.

Here are three things you can do when finding a lost pet:

1 — Walk the dog around the neighborhood you found it in

2 — Post photos of the pet on lost and found Facebook pages, as well as Craigslist. It’s important to include as many details as possible in the post and how the owner can contact you.

3 — Look for a microchip. Take the pet to the nearest veterinarian or pet store to look for a microchip.

It’s recommended to hold the pet for about 48 hours before taking it to a shelter.