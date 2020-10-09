Three stash houses disrupted in the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol alongside local and federal agencies disrupted three stash houses in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), leading to the arrest of 50 undocumented immigrants.

According to a release, Thursday afternoon McAllen Border Patrol received a call of an individual seeking help after a relative was held at a stash house for five days. The caller was able to provide an approximate location of the house and description. Authorities determined it was located in Mission.

Border Patrol requested the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

After further investigation, authorities returned to the house, where they heard multiple subjects inside calling for help.

The release states, the individuals could be seen inside the residence but were unable to get out as burglar bars were placed on the doors. Authorities were able to open the door and rescue 22 undocumented immigrants from that residence.

Officials also mention cocaine, marijuana, ammunition and weapons were found inside.

Additionally, it is mentioned that two other stash house were found in the Rio Grande Valley, where 30 undocumented immigrants were found. No details on those cases were provided.

Border Patrol processed the cases and the individuals accordingly, said the release.